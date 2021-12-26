Christmas tree recycling begins in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — If you are already ready to get rid of your Christmas tree, Kern County Public Works has a number of locations throughout the county for you to recycle it.

If you live in Metro Bakersfield you can place your Christmas tree into the green waste container after taking all the decorations off and cutting the tree into small pieces.

You can also drop it off at Bakersfield College, Bena landfill, the Kern County Fairgrounds, or the Mount Vernon green waste recycling and composting facility.

You can also compost your tree at home by cutting it up and adding it to your compost pile.

