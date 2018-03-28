Chuck E. Cheese's special hours for Sensory Sensitive Sundays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Chuck E. Cheese's is proud to support families who have children with autism and special needs. They will now offer a sensory-friendly experience on the first Sunday of every month.

Trained staff will be there to make sure each guest has a fun filled visit. The Sensory Sensitive Sunday includes:

Less crowding and noise

Dimmed lighting

Show and music turned off or down

Limited appearances by Chuck E.

Food and games

The Bakersfield location will be opening on the first Sunday of every month two hours early to host this special event.

The next date was supposed to be April 1, but since it is Easter Sunday, the next event will be held on April 8. The following event will be May 5.

Location: 3760 Ming Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309

Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Normal hours start at 11 a.m.