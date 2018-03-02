CIF: Girls will be included at state championships at Rabobank beginning in '19

The California Interscholastic Federation has confirmed with 23ABC that beginning in 2019, girls will compete at the state wrestling championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

High school boys have called Rabobank Arena home for years when it comes to the state championships.

The combined state meet will run from Feb. 21-23.

The announcement comes on the day the boys are at Rabobank Arena for the start of the state meet.