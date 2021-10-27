City: Additional storm drains helped control flooding in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday’s first big storm of the season brought many concerns for residents throughout the city and one of those being storm drains when it comes to flooding.

Storm drains help clear roadways of excess water and are connected to retention facilities. Over the past year, the City of Bakersfield added storm drains along Truxtun Avenue and the 24th Street project. Joe Conroy with the city manager’s office said those projects helped significantly reduce flooding in those areas.

“For the amount of rain we got over the short period of time, the city did do better than in past as far as the need for a response for localized flooding. In fact, yesterday’s storm was actually our real first test of those improvement’s and it seems like everything worked as planned and we’re really happy with the results.”

But for other areas of the city and unincorporated parts of the county flooding was still present.

Conroy also added the city is working on rehabilitation at a storm drain pump station near Oak and Truxtun to prevent further flooding in that area.

23ABC reached out to the county but has not heard back yet.