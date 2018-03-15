City compensates property owners near Truxtun Ave. and Oak St. for block walls

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Block walls went up near homes in the Truxtun and Olive St. area as the City of Bakersfield continues the Truxtun Operational Improvements project.
The project is aimed at improving traffic flow through the Truxtun and Oak intersection.
The City of Bakersfield is compensating property owners for the block walls going up, according to a spokesperson with the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.
Block walls went up near homes in the Truxtun and Olive St. area as the City of Bakersfield continues the Truxtun Operational…
They served our country fighting for our freedom and today locals gathered at the Bakersfield National Cemetery to pay their respects.
The Weeknd was filming a music video in Taft Wednesday night, according to the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
After snow fell Wednesday night, all lifts will be open at Alta Sierra this weekend.