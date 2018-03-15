City compensates property owners near Truxtun Ave. and Oak St. for block walls

Veronica Acosta
4:27 PM, Mar 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Block walls went up near homes in the Truxtun and Olive St. area as the City of Bakersfield continues the Truxtun Operational Improvements project.

The project is aimed at improving traffic flow through the Truxtun and Oak intersection. 

The City of Bakersfield is compensating property owners for the block walls going up, according to a spokesperson with the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

 

