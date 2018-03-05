City Council agrees to settlement in corridor project lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dozens of homes are now vacant lots throughout the city as construction for the Centennial Corridor project moves forward and the City Council has reached a settlement about one of the properties.

The city acquired property through imminent domain laws to make way for the corridor and paid homeowners to relocate.

One property on Elcia Drive in Southwest Bakersfield was only partially acquired.

City officials say that it was initially identified as a full acquisition. The council agreed to settle the pending litigation for $52,000.

100 percent of the funds being paid out are from federal funds for the project.