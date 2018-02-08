City council makes $1 million adjustment to general fund budget

A check up on the the City of Bakersfield's budget Wednesday night resulted in a $1 million dollar adjustment.

Assistant City Manager Chris Huot said the mid-year budget update this year was neither good news or bad news.

"We are still obviously recovering from several years of the oil sector being down, sales tax decreases," said Huot. "We are stable, but there is a long road ahead."

The city council approved approximately $1 million to be added to the general fund budget.

Huot says the adjustment accounts for changes in water regulations, electricity cost rises and more maintenance employees. The general fund was previously at about $200 million.