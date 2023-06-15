City council passes water rate hike in Bakersfield, price goes up July 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council passed a resolution to raise water rates in the city at a meeting on Wednesday, June 14. The first increase of 10 percent will kick in on July 1, followed by 6 percent increases each year through 2027.

In complying with Proposition 218, originally passed in 1997, the city sent out mailers to water customers and presented the proposed rate hikes during an open meeting on March 22, 2023.

The city says that to date, it has only received 4 written protests and one protest call.

23ABC Political Analyst Ian Anderson, professor of political science at Taft College, says this is a case of Civic Engagement 101, or in this case, non-engagement.

"It's not as exciting as social issues. It just isn't. But when we think about being able to engage, and when we think about the passage of Prop 218, it really required and gave the opportunity even more for people to be engaged in the process," said Anderson. "So when we think about being able to impact, our political efficacy, our belief in being able to impact change in government, this is a perfect example of that."

While Proposition 218 has a provision to put tax and rate hikes on the ballot for voters to decide, Anderson says there's an exemption for water, sewer, and trash services.