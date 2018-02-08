City honors Kaiser Permanente through special declaration for 30th anniversary

Johana Restrepo
11:13 PM, Feb 7, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Councilmembers declared today Kaiser Permanente Kern County Day in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Back in January 18, 1988 Kaiser Permanente Kern County started with only 4,000 members and a small team of visionaries willing to care for their community.

Today there are hundreds of thousands of members and several new facilities in the area.

