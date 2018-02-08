City honors Kaiser Permanente through special declaration for 30th anniversary

Fair
Back in January 18, 1988 Kaiser Permanente Kern County started with only 4,000 members and a small team of visionaries willing to care for their community.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Councilmembers declared today Kaiser Permanente Kern County Day in honor of its 30th anniversary.
Today there are hundreds of thousands of members and several new facilities in the area.
A check up on the the City of Bakersfield's budget Wednesday night resulted in a $1 million dollar adjustment.
A group of more than 18 high school students in Tehachapi are putting their skills to the test and learning to build a plane.
The City is moving forward with the implementation of a shotspotter gunfire detection and location system in Bakersfield.