City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center seeks to get big dogs adopted, fostered

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center will waive fees for all dogs Jan. 15-31 as part of the “Live Large – Adopt a Big Dog” campaign and is looking for people adopt or foster dogs 40 pounds or larger.

CBACC is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the campaign.

“The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs into homes in two weeks. Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.” Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director at Best Friends Animal Society

Julie Johnson, the Executive Director of the Bakersfield SPAC says “this Living Large Campaign will hopefully spotlight all of our wonderful Large Dogs that have been so overlooked for so long. We can’t wait to showcase these sweet pups.”

People who can't commit to adoption can still open up their home to a dog by fostering. Food, supplies and medical treatment are provided for free to foster homes.

“Fostering helps us save more lives by giving us insight into each animals personality outside of the shelter walls,” says Johnson.

Best Friends Animal Society, founded in 1984, is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

CBACC is located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue.