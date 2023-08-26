City of Bakersfield announces upcoming overnight road work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following overnight closures have been scheduled for the week beginning Sunday, August 27:

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for eastbound and westbound Westside Parkway between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue beginning Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31 beginning each night at 9:00 pm through 5:00 am. These closures are for the installation of permanent road striping.

One or more lanes will remain open at all times, and the work will move between the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes on alternating nights.

Overnight closures are scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, including the connector ramp to the eastbound 58, beginning Sunday, August 27 through Thursday, August 31 beginning each night at 11:00 pm through 5:00 am. These closures are for the installation of overhead signs.

During the closures, northbound traffic will be detoured to exit the freeway at Ming Avenue and turn right to go west to Wible Road. Turning right, traffic will then take Wible to California Avenue. From there, motorists can choose to either take their first right to enter the northbound 99 or their second right to enter the southbound 99 and then proceed to the 58 eastbound.

The City of Bakersfield would like to remind the public that construction schedules are subject to change due to conditions. They apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause and thank Bakersfield's drivers for their patience. Remember to keep an eye out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.

