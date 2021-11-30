City of Bakersfield attorney: $250K settlement reached in 2014 officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A settlement has been reached between the city and the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Bakersfield Police officer in 2014, according to a City of Bakersfield attorney.

The city's attorney confirmed with 23ABC that the settlement was reached last month for $250,000.

Michael Dozer was shot by a Bakersfield Police officer. Officers say he charged at them during an incident with a metal object in his hand. Although the family says the shooting was not justified.