Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

City of Bakersfield attorney: $250K settlement reached in 2014 officer-involved shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
A settlement has been reached between the city and the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Bakersfield Police officer in 2014, according to a City of Bakersfield attorney.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:10:36-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A settlement has been reached between the city and the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Bakersfield Police officer in 2014, according to a City of Bakersfield attorney.

The city's attorney confirmed with 23ABC that the settlement was reached last month for $250,000.

Michael Dozer was shot by a Bakersfield Police officer. Officers say he charged at them during an incident with a metal object in his hand. Although the family says the shooting was not justified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets