BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Big news for bicyclists in Kern County.

The 7 mile bike lane extension from Enos Lane to Buena Vista Lake is expected to be finished by the end of this month.

According to the city of Bakersfield, the project has taken years and lots of collaboration between the city and community groups.

The new route will give residents a 30 mile trail from Lake Ming all the way to Buena Vista Lake.