City of Bakersfield names Scott Andrews new Assistant City Manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced Wednesday that Scott Andrews will be its new assistant city manager starting Monday, June 27th.

Andrews has 19 years of experience working for local governments. He was most recently the city manager of Covington, Georgia.

Andrews was also previously the assistant city administrator for Smyrna, Georgia, and the economic development director in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

"My family and I are excited to be very active members of the Bakersfield community and I look forward to joining the talented team of dedicated public servants already leading the City,” Andrews said in a statement.

“It is so invigorating to be a part of the leadership team for the ninth-largest city in California during this exciting transition period. Bakersfield is at a monumental crossroads in its history.

"We must simultaneously work to preserve Bakersfield's unique culture and charm, and balance that with those clamoring for the quality-of-life amenities and initiatives provided to residents in other similar sized communities. The next few years will help to define what Bakersfield will become for the remainder of this century and we are up for the challenge.”

Andrews is a native of Florida and has a master’s in public administration and a doctorate in organizational leadership.