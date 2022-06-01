City of Bakersfield replacing planters along Q Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is busy making some alterations to part of the Downtown Enhancement Project along Q Street.

You may have noticed crews removing additions to intersections along Q Street.

More than 30 raised planters that were erected at intersections from 17th to 21st streets along Q are being dug out.

They're being replaced with ground level curb work.

Public works is tearing out the old planters with the recreation and parks district putting in some green alternatives in some of the locations.

The planters already have existing irrigation systems installed and officials say the change was made due to safety issues.