City of Bakersfield to impose water restrictions for Domestic Water System customers

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield announced Monday that mandatory water restrictions for all city water system customers will go into effect on December 14th and will remain in place until further notice.

Restrictions will include:

Prohibiting the use of potable water for washing sidewalks and driveways

Limit outdoor landscape and turf water usage to three days per week and only after 6 p.m. and before 9 a.m.

Odd number addresses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Even number addresses water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

No outdoor watering is permitted on Mondays

Prohibiting outdoor water usage during and 48 hours after a rain event resulting in measurable precipitation.

The restrictions are similar to ones mandated by Cal Water for its customers. Additional water conservation tips, as well as kits and rebate information, are available on the City of Bakersfield’s website.

Water conservation kits are available and include: