City of Tehachapi issues winter storm warning through Saturday afternoon

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The City of Tehachapi is issuing a winter storm warning for Kern County mountain areas beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday night and lasting until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow is expected in mountain areas. Between two and five inches of snow accumulation are possibly at passing levels, according to the City of Tehachapi.

The City of Tehachapi is encouraging citizens to plan for difficult travel conditions, and damage to trees and power lines.