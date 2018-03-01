City of Tehachapi issues winter storm warning through Saturday afternoon

Mostly Cloudy
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The City of Tehachapi is issuing a winter storm warning for Kern County mountain areas beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday night and lasting until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Heavy snow is expected in mountain areas. Between two and five inches of snow accumulation are possibly at passing levels, according to the City of Tehachapi.
The City of Tehachapi is encouraging citizens to plan for difficult travel conditions, and damage to trees and power lines.
Highway 178 is closed in both directions at the mouth of the canyon after a semi truck overturned.
A masquerade ball benefiting the victims of the Las Vegas shooting will be held on Saturday, March 3rd at The Mark Restaurant in Bakersfield.
There are new developments in the case of a former downtown Bar owner who was charged with having sex with an underage girl.