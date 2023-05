TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi will host its annual Memorial Day parade in honor of fallen soldiers on Mon, May 29.

The parade will go down F Street, starting at 10 a.m.

Downtown Tehachapi is covered withAmerican flags for the event. The flags will remain up until Veterans Day on Sat, Nov 11.

This is an annual event organized by the city's Public Works Department.