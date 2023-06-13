City offering locking dumpster lids to Downtown Bakersfield businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Keeping the streets of Bakersfield clean and free from issues connected to dumpster fires, identity theft, and graffiti is the goal of the city's new dumpster security pilot program. The program is aimed at reducing unauthorized dumping, dumpster diving, vandalism, and other problems for businesses in select areas.

City staff says this program is part of Bakersfield's Clean City Initiative and is one of the many ways it is looking to help local businesses maintain the cleanliness of their area.

Cecelia Griego, principal planner for the Economic and Community Development Department of the City of Bakersfield says businesses in the city's Economic Opportunity Area, which includes Downtown, Old Town Kern, East Hills, and the Southeast, can now apply for a free metal lid and gravity lock for 3 cubic yard dumpsters.

"We want to support them in any way that we can. Also, our own staff witnessing the constant problem when they go to the dump. It's an issue that we want ed to target out of many. We're hoping people are happy with it," said Griego.

According to Griego, providing metal lids was one of the key parts of the installation process, because although some may think a simple lock might get the job done, it turns out to be not enough.

"With the plastic lids, people are able to bend those underneath the lock, so they're still getting access. We think in conjunction with both the metal lids that are more solid and secure, with the gravity lock, it reduces the chance of anybody getting access unless they are authorized," said Griego.

However, some local business owners, like Hector Miranda, owner of Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop in Downtown Bakersfield, are doubtful this will be a solution to the problem.

"Even the big metal ones, when you put the security on them, they catch them on fire and they figure out how to break into them," said Miranda. "Even the security bars that they're having us put on now, they're still getting through there."

Other business owners have had success with locking dumpsters. The owner of Downtown Toys N Comics told 23ABC News off-camera that the gravity lock method has helped with dumpster issues near his business.

The way the locking lid system works is that gravity releases the lock when the dumpster is being tipped over and emptied by a garbage truck during trash service. It's also designed to be used with a padlock so that business owners are still able to get access when needed.

According to Griego, this program will not only benefit business owners, but also residents who find themselves either shopping, eating, or traveling within the city.

"I think people want a nice, clean, and safe city. Walking by and seeing a nice secure thing and not seeing trash or people going in it, people will probably just feel safer overall. It almost serves as an attraction to people who do that if they see an opportunity," said Griego. "Hopefully by eliminating that opportunity, they can enjoy Downtown and the city."

Griego says the program is targeted to serve specific areas in the city, including Downtown, Old Town Kern, East Hills, the Southeast, and other areas where the city predominantly sees the issues occurring.

Business owners in Bakersfield who would like to receive more information about how to apply for a free metal dumpster lid with a gravity lock should visit the city's Economic Opportunity Areas program applications website.