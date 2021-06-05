City planning new affordable housing development on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The property on 1001 Baker Street is part of the Baker Street Revitalization Plan and will be able to accommodate 85 affordable housing units for moderate, low, and very low-income families soon.

The City of Bakersfield approved a sale agreement and a financing plan for this property with the housing authority of Kern and the Cesar Chavez Foundation to developed this complex for what they call mixed-use.

This Baker Street Revitalization Plan falls in City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales ward 2.

The city reports the complex is being restricted for households making less than 60% of the area median income, with 43 units of those set aside for households making 30% of the area median income.

This year, the city says developers are on track to build over 200 units of affordable housing just like last year. Gonzales says to keep in mind that the Baker Street Project specifically is on track to finish in 2023.

Gonzales says the financing plan approved is made up of home dollars, a federal allocation, as well as local dollars, over $3 million, was approved.

They also approved a partnership with these developers to apply for funding on the state level through the strategic growth council. This $45 million project, will need different sources to fund it and the city is helping them do that.