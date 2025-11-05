City releases SOAR sustainability report for public review and feedback

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city's Sustainable Opportunities Advancing Resilience (SOAR) report is now available for public review and comment.

The plan aims to identify opportunities for cleaner air, better public health, reduced energy costs, and new job opportunities for residents.

The city launched the effort in January 2025 and held multiple community workshops and focus groups between February and October before releasing the draft SOAR Bakersfield report for public review.

The city says they are developing the plan with support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program.

If you'd like to review the draft plan and provide your feedback, click here.

