Clinica Comprehensive Care Center opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday the Clinica Comprehensive Care Center opened to the public. It's located across from Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield and is a one-stop shop for various forms of care.

Officials say the center features over 100-exam rooms and offers many services like OB/GYN care, pediatrics, family medicine, dental, and behavioral health services.

The goal is to be a community health center with care under one roof. That way if transportation is a barrier to access, residents can just come to one facility and get all the care they need and have the convenience of a hospital right across the street.