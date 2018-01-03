Clinica Sierra Vista selects new CEO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Clinica Sierra Vista has selected a new CEO to lead the organization starting later this month.

Brian Harris starts his work with Kern County's largest nonprofit on Jan. 29. Former CEO and founder Stephen Schilling is retiring.

Clinica Sierra Vista employs nearly 1300 people and serves more than 200,000 patients up and down the Valley.

Harris is coming to Kern County from North Carolina where he worked for 13 years and introduced oral health, HIV care and pharmacy access to the underserved individuals living in North Carolina.