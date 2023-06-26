Clinica Sierra Vista to offer free tests on National HIV Testing Day, June 27

Clinica Sierra Vista is offering free HIV testing on Tuesday, June 27 from 8:00 am until noon at the 34th Street Community Health Center at 2000 Physicians Boulevard in Bakersfield in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

National HIV Testing Day, June 27, was first observed in 1997. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the goal of NHTD is to encourage people to get tested for HIV and the importance of knowing one's HIV status.

The theme for 2023's National HIV Testing Day is "Take the Test & Take the Next Step," with a focus on what resources both those who test positive and those who test negative have available to help them maintain their best possible health.

"Whether you believe that your HIV status is positive or negative, taking a test to truly know your HIV status is important, especially if you are sexually active," said Dr. Olga Meave, Chief Executive Officer of Clinica Sierra Vista. "If you test positive, you can start your journey in receiving treatment to reduce complications. If you test negative, then you can take steps in making sure that you stay negative, like using proper protection or taking PrEP medication (pre-exposure prophylaxis), which is highly effective in preventing HIV. Knowing your status will guide you in finding the right care to stay healthy."

No appointment is necessary to participate in free HIV testing at the Clinica Sierra Vista Community Health Center on 34th Street and testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis.