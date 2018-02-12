Dozens of customers without power after close to 2,500 had no power this morning

Johana Restrepo
9:40 AM, Feb 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 12, 10:20 a.m.) PG&E's website is showing that now 67 customers are without power.

Close to 2,500 customers in the Oildale and north Bakersfield areas are without power, according to the PG&E website.

The estimated restoration time is 2:15 p.m. PG&E has not yet released a cause for the power outage.

