BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Feb. 12, 10:20 a.m.) PG&E's website is showing that now 67 customers are without power.
Close to 2,500 customers in the Oildale and north Bakersfield areas are without power, according to the PG&E website.
The estimated restoration time is 2:15 p.m. PG&E has not yet released a cause for the power outage.
Cal City officials are serving a search warrant at a home suspected of growing marijuana illegally on Cal City Boulevard.
The 51st World Ag Expo will open its gate on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in Tulare, Calif.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits Crab In A Bag to check out their Fat Tuesday special full of crab and Cajun flair.
The Bakersfield Condors and JJ's Legacy will be delivering gifts to pediatrics patients at the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital on Monday.