Closing arguments finish in the second trial of Tastries Bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Closing arguments have been delivered in the second trial of the owner of Tastries Bakery following her refusal of service to a same-sex couple back in 2017.

The bakery owner, Cathy Miller, refused to create a cake for Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-del Rio saying she does not condone same-sex marriage because of her religious beliefs.

Miller was charged by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing for violating the Unruh Act which provides that all persons in California are free and equal no matter their sexual orientation and are entitled to full and equal services.

In 2018 a Kern County judge ruled in favor of Miller under the First Amendment, protecting her speech in her decision to refuse the service.

Both the DFEH and Miller returned to court on Monday with both parties arguing they suffered damages. Emotional damages for the same-sex couple and an economic impact on Miller’s business.

The judge now has 90 days to issue a ruling.

