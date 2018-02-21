Closure scheduled for westbound Truxtun Avenue through March 7

Fair
HI: 59°
LO: 36°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nighttime lane closures for westbound Truxtun Avenue are scheduled through March 7.
From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the outside westbound lane will be closed for road work.
At least one westbound lane will remain open and all lanes are expected to reopen before morning commute.
The Space X launch scheduled for 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday due to high winds.
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say they've thwarted a student's plot for a mass shooting at a Southern California high school.
Sabrina Limon, the woman convicted in the murder of her husband, could be sentenced Wednesday morning.