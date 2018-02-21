Closure scheduled for westbound Truxtun Avenue through March 7

Johana Restrepo
6:53 AM, Feb 21, 2018
19 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nighttime lane closures for westbound Truxtun Avenue are scheduled through March 7.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the outside westbound lane will be closed for road work.

At least one westbound lane will remain open and all lanes are expected to reopen before morning commute.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

