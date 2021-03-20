Closures planned for bike path near Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Multiple closures along the bike path at Stockdale Highway are planned for March 30 as Streets Division crews work to complete improvements in the area.

The bike path will be realigned on the west side of Stockdale Highway, and the south side entrance to the bike path will be repaved.

This work is expected to be performed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 30 and will require the following closures:



The bike path entrance on the south side of Stockdale Highway will be closed

Eastbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 400 feet west of the Stockdale Highway Bridge

Westbound traffic on the path will not be permitted starting 100 feet east of the bridge.

On March 29, the Street Division will perform preparation work in the area, though the bike path will remain open during that time.

For more information, please contact Streets Superintendent Kevin Peoples at 661- 326-3111.