Coachella drops 2018 lineup with headliners The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem

6:44 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Coachella announced this year's lineup on Tuesday.

The Weeknd is the headliner for Friday, April 13 and 20. Beyonce is headlining Saturday, April 14 and 21 and Eminem is Sunday, April 15 and 22.

The lineup includes SZA, Odesza, Kygo, French Montana, Cardi B and more. 

 

