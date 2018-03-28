Coffee with a Cop event scheduled for this Friday

Fair
HI: 80°
LO: 53°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Enjoy a hot cup of coffee while getting to know Bakersfield Police officers during a coffee with a cop event this week.
The event is set for this Friday at the Starbucks inside of the Vons on Coffee Road.
The Coffee with a Cop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
