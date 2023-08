BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in critical condition after the scooter he was riding was hit by a car in northeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said the man was entering the eastbound lanes of Highway 178 from Canteria Drive Wednesday night and pulled in front of another vehicle.

The other driver was not injured.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in this crash.

Anyone with additional information can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: