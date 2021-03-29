CHP: 78-year-old man killed in crash on Weedpatch Highway was not wearing a seatbelt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A 78-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of a collision on Weedpatch Highway on Sunday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 78-year-old man from Arvin, was driving a pickup truck and was at a stop in the area of Weedpatch Highway and Wilson Road.

The CHP says the driver tried to make a turn and pulled in front of the big rig, leading to a collision.

That collision then led the big rig to run into an oncoming SUV.

The CHP says the driver of the pickup was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman and five-year-old boy in the SUV suffered major injuries. Their conditions are not known.