Comedian Rob Schneider coming to The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Schneider will be at the Fox Theater Jan. 7, 2022
Outback Presents
Press release photo for Rob Schneider's 'I Have Issues' Tour.
Rob Schneider Tour
Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 19:27:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director, Rob Schneider, is coming to Bakersfield.

Schneider is a stand-up comedian and veteran in the award-winning NBC series ‘Saturday Night Live.' He was born in San Francisco with a Jewish father and Catholic mother. His mixed background is included in many of comedy acts.

After leaving SNL in 1994, Schneider went to film and television and had a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo’, ‘The Animal’, ‘The Hot Chick’, ‘Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow and The Benchwarmers. ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo’ has the distinction of being the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000.

Schneider’s directorial debut was the comedy ‘Big Stan’, in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010, he released his first comedy album, ‘Registered Offender,’ a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.

Schneider will be at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on January 7, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

