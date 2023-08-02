Comedians Shane Gillis, Brad Williams coming to the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A couple of events to look out for if you feel like you need a laugh. In October, comedian Shane Gillis is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

The stand-up comic, actor, and writer from Pennsylvania has worked on a number of shows and productions. And his YouTube comedy special "Shane Gillis: Live in Austin" has been viewed 6 million times.

His Fox Theater performance is scheduled for October 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

And in February of next year, comedian Brad Williams is coming to the Fox as part of his 44-city tour. He'll also be making stops in other cities across the state including Fresno, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Santa Rosa.

Tickets for the Bakersfield performance go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets for either performance, you can visit the Historic Fox Theater website.