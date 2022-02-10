Community Action Partnership of Kern conducting health, hygiene drive for M Street Navigation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A health and hygiene drive is underway until the end of April at the M Street Navigation Center.

The homeless shelter operated by Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) said they are in need of donations of travel-sized hygiene products like 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant. New socks are also needed.

Monetary donations are accepted as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.