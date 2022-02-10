Watch
Community Action Partnership of Kern conducting health, hygiene drive for M Street Navigation Center

The M Street Navigation Center, located at 2900 M Street is owned by the County of Kern and operated by the Community Action Partnership of Kern. The Center is designed to be a 24-hour facility providing shelter beds, meals, laundry services, medical assessment, and pet care to unsheltered individuals who face significant barriers to supportive housing care.
M Street Navigation Center
Posted at 7:45 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 22:45:53-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A health and hygiene drive is underway until the end of April at the M Street Navigation Center.

The homeless shelter operated by Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) said they are in need of donations of travel-sized hygiene products like 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant. New socks are also needed.

Monetary donations are accepted as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 2900 M Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

