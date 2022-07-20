BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community Action Partnership of Kern has provided an update on a COVID outbreak at the M Street Navigation Center in Bakersfield. James Burger, the outreach and advocacy Coordinator with CAPK says all who tested positive are being isolated in hotel rooms.

Currently, the M Street Navigation Center is only open to staff and residents. Burger says there are now 19 positive cases that were first detected Thursday. They are currently working with other health organizations to resolve the issue.

"We're reporting regularly to public health about this situation, and Kern Medical Center is our provider here at the facility, and they have been stellar, they've been super supportive, they've been out here as we needed them and they're helping to go to the hotel rooms and provide medical checkups for the individuals who are isolated they need to make sure they're healthy."

This comes at a time when COVID is on the rise in Kern County. The Public Health Department is reporting that there has been 1,342 new positive infections since Friday. That's an average of about 335 cases per day.

Public Health also reported three more people have lost their lives to the virus raising our total amount of COVID-related deaths to 2,485.

So far there have been no reports yet of returning to mandatory masking on local school campuses this fall. Erin Briscoe with the Kern High School District said they're continuing to follow guidance from state and local health officials.

Currently, masks are not required but are strongly recommended when indoors.

Kern County's risk level is currently high along with most of the state. It's suggested you wear a mask indoors in public, stay up on your vaccines, and get tested if you have symptoms.