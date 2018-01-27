Community celebrates earned income tax awareness day

7:09 PM, Jan 26, 2018
With tax season in full swing the community gathered to celebrate earned income tax awareness day on Friday, Jan. 26th.  The celebration was held at Community Action Partnership of Kern.  Earned income tax is a special tax break for those with a low income. Organizers of the event said it is all about making sure people are aware of the tax break and its benefits.

