Community forum for Kern High School District scheduled for Tuesday

7:04 PM, Jan 29, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District will hold its community forum on Tuesday to inform parents about the current school climate and student behavior.

The presentation will include information pertaining to fall semester 2017 suspensions, involuntary transfers, voluntary transfers, expulsions, student discipline and referral data.

These topics will be addressed as well:

  • Current school climate survey results 
  • The status of the District’s Training Plan and staff development
  • Overview of District policies, procedures, and practices related to Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS)
  • Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS)
  • Student behavior expectations and discipline.

The Community Forum will be held in the Board Room at the District Office, located at 5801 Sundale Avenue. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations will begin at 6 p.m.

