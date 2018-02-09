Community meeting to discuss free-roaming, unowned cats

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield's population of free-roaming, unowned cats will be the subject of discussion at a community meeting on Monday, Feb. 12th.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Rabobank Arena inside of the Truxtun Room.

The meeting will center on the coming of the Community Cat Program, which is a partnership between Best Friends Animal Society, Bakersfield SPCA, and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The three-year program is designed to help achieve a 90 percent "cat save rate" in target areas by the year 2020.

The program will provide community services that will help not only help reduce cat populations but also decrease the city's euthanasia rate.

The program will operate out of the Bakersfield Animal Care Facility.