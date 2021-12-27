Community members look to keep Bakersfield beautiful

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of community members from across the Central Valley came together Sunday to keep Bakersfield beautiful.

A local volunteer group partnered up with the initiative to clean up the area at McKee Park, as well as the area near the Bakersfield entry sign off the 99. One hundred volunteers from Fresno, Santa Clarita, and Bakersfield are worked to keep the community clean and planted nine trees.

Steven Murphy with the volunteer group says it's a community effort between them and the city of Bakersfield.

"The City of Bakersfield has been so helpful because they have provided all of the tools we are using and the gloves. They have also provided all of the trees that we are planting today. So we are actually all working together to continue to make Bakersfield beautiful."

Murphy also adds that their hope is to raise awareness to beautify the city we call home.