Community members urging people to be aware of email scam

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. - Stallion Springs Community Services District is warning the community of an email scam going around online.

The person behind the scam allegedly used the name of a well-known resident in Stallion Springs in an attempt to gain the trust of the email recipient.

The message was received like the one below, except the fictitious name "Betty" was used for privacy purposes:

"Hello,

Did you get my previous email? Its an URGENT. Please I need your help

Thanks,

Betty"

The recipient who is now warning others had responded to the email and later found out it was a scam. The reply stated that the email sender was robbed at gunpoint in the Philippines and needed to be loaned money to get back home.

Similar to other 'request for assistance' scams, the suspect wants a credit card, debit card or bank account info. The Stallion Springs Community Services District wants the community to be aware of this scam.