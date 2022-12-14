Community remembers elderly man lost in Wasco house fire

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — It is a tragedy that many who knew Juan Lopez still cannot wrap their head around. The house in Wasco is still giving off a burnt smell. This a reminder for everyone who knows the family of the difficult situation they are living in.

Maria Munoz has known Juan Lopez and his wife, Mireya since 2018 when they met at the Wasco Senior Center. She says it didn’t take long before everyone there became family sharing Thanksgiving dinners, birthdays, and celebrating Halloween.

"It is a difficult time and but with prayers and thoughts I am sure everyone can get through this and we just love him and want to support them in anything we can do," said Munoz.

Munoz says a somber mood overtook those in the center when they learned about Monday's fire. They talked about their favorite memories of him.

"Would come and play games and dominos is what they liked to do and puzzles and we just miss him."

Officials say the fire started just after midnight and was determined to be accidental most likely caused by candles. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze but when they entered the house, they found the 76-year-old Lopez already dead.

His wife, Mireya was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters reported they did not hear any active fire alarms when they got there. The neighbors said they made the 9-1-1 call and tried to go in to help but could only do so much.

For now, Munoz and her friends at the senior center continue to mourn and await updates on Mireya's condition.

"Everybody is concerned about how is she doing. We are all family. We are all family."

The family said through friends that they would like some privacy at this moment but appreciate the outpouring of support from the community. Right now are focused on the wife’s health who at last check was still hospitalized.