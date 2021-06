After a year away, the Concerts By The Fountain series is back at The Marketplace starting Thursday.

Organizers confirming with 23ABC the nine-show series will run every Thursday through August 26.

Here's the full lineup:

Thursday: Lost Vinyl

July 8: Mystic Red featuring Sheri Warfield

July 15: Thee Majestics

July 22: The Akoustiks

July 29: The Jay Smith Group

Aug. 5: The Aviators

Aug. 12: Rod P & Nu Standard

Aug. 19: Foster Campbell and Friends

Aug. 26: Mento Buru

All shows start at 7 p.m.