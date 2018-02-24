Condors Blackout Cancer and $5 Frenzy Youth Jersey night scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Fair
HI: 59°
LO: 36°
The Bakersfield Condors are offering two free tickets to anyone who attended the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Doors for the Bakersfield Condors' Blackout Cancer and $5 Frenzy Youth Jersey night open at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Specialty jerseys will be auctioned for charity and can also be bought for $5 each.
The game against the Ontario Reign on the Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena will begin at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets visit this website.
