Condors giveaway soccer balls at Friday nights game

3:50 PM, Feb 2, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Condors will be giving away soccer balls to the first 2,000 fans who are 17-years-old and younger at Friday nights game on Feb. 2nd. 

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be located at 1001 Truxtun Ave. 

