Condors, Houchin holding blood drive through the end of March

The Bakersfield Condors are offering two free tickets to anyone who attended the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Blood Bank are holding a blood drive.
From now through the end of March, donating blood at either Houchin location will enter you for a chance to win a night out in Condorstown.
Every donor will receive a voucher good for a buy-one-get-one free ticket at any level for Houchin night on April 4 against the Ontario Reign.
One lucky donor will get to use the Condors Legends Suite with 17 friends and a chance the drop the puck.
The grand prize winner will be drawn on Friday, March 30.
For more info, visit HCBB.com.
Volunteers will be cleaning up Bakersfield on Thursday in honor of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.
The Kern High School District has canceled all swim meets on Thursday due to weather, according to the district's Twitter page.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing video that has been circulating social media.