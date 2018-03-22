Condors, Houchin holding blood drive through the end of March

Natalie Tarangioli
11:31 AM, Mar 22, 2018

The Bakersfield Condors are offering two free tickets to anyone who attended the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Blood Bank are holding a blood drive. 

From now through the end of March, donating blood at either Houchin location will enter you for a chance to win a night out in Condorstown.

Every donor will receive a voucher good for a buy-one-get-one free ticket at any level for Houchin night on April 4 against the Ontario Reign. 

One lucky donor will get to use the Condors Legends Suite with 17 friends and a chance the drop the puck.

The grand prize winner will be drawn on Friday, March 30. 

For more info, visit HCBB.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News