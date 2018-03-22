Condors, Houchin holding blood drive through the end of March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Blood Bank are holding a blood drive.

From now through the end of March, donating blood at either Houchin location will enter you for a chance to win a night out in Condorstown.

Every donor will receive a voucher good for a buy-one-get-one free ticket at any level for Houchin night on April 4 against the Ontario Reign.

One lucky donor will get to use the Condors Legends Suite with 17 friends and a chance the drop the puck.

The grand prize winner will be drawn on Friday, March 30.

For more info, visit HCBB.com.