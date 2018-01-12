Condors partner with Kern County Animal Services for pet awareness night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tonight, the Bakersfield Condors have partnered up with Kern County Animal Services for pet awareness night.

It will be a night all about our furry friends as you watch the Condors take on Chicago.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans 10 and older will take home a pet bowl for their four legged friends.

Fans will be able to bid on pet bowls designed by Condors players. Those bowls will be auctioned off to benefit Kern County Animal Services.

Pet adoptions will be going on outside the Rabobank Arena plaza at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are still on sale, and if you buy the tickets through Kern County Animal Services all the money goes to them.

The tickets are only $25 and can be purchased at the Bakersfield Shelter 3951 Fruitvale Ave, or by calling 661-868-7102.