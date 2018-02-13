Condors player suspended for 20 games for violating performance enhancing substance program

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance program.
Callahan will be suspended for 20 games starting tomorrow when the Condors play in San Diego.
The Oiler's President of Hockey Operations said in a statement that the organization is "confident that the violation was a simple oversight by Mitch and was not done to gain a competitive advantage."
He'll be eligible to return to the ice on April 11.
Pacific Gas & Electric is asking those celebrating Valentine's Day with metallic balloons to be careful.
The Downtown Business Associate is set to celebrate its 64th anniversary this week.
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.