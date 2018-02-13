Condors player suspended for 20 games for violating performance enhancing substance program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance program.

Callahan will be suspended for 20 games starting tomorrow when the Condors play in San Diego.

The Oiler's President of Hockey Operations said in a statement that the organization is "confident that the violation was a simple oversight by Mitch and was not done to gain a competitive advantage."

He'll be eligible to return to the ice on April 11.