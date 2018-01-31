Congressman David Valadao describes the train crash carrying members on Congress Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A train carrying members of Congress collided early Wednesday morning with a truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Republican lawmakers were on their way to a policy retreat in West Virginia.

23ABC spoke with Congressman David Valadao himself about the crash as he was on the train.

“I was looking at some stuff on my iPad and we were a couple hours into the ride just sitting there I had my headset on and then I felt a bump," said Congressman Valadao. “I juggled my iPad a little, it was not too hard of a hit and the train came to a pretty quick stop."

Congressman Valadao also told 23ABC, “I was in one of the last cars, so when I looked out the window I could see that there was a truck with pretty bad damage to it.”

None of the Congressman were hurt in the crash, but The White House has reported that one person in the truck was killed and another person was seriously injured.