Congressman Kevin McCarthy announces Congressional Art Competition for local high school students

Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) announced Tuesday that he is inviting high school students in the 23rd Congressional District to compete in the 2018 Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition for high school students.

High school students from Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties who reside in the 23rd Congressional District can submit artwork on a wide variety of subjects and mediums.

The deadline for submission is Friday, April 13, 2018.

Entries will be accepted at McCarthy’s Bakersfield office. The winning entry from Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s 23rd Congressional District will be displayed in a corridor leading to the United States Capitol for one year.

The artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional and no larger than 26” x 26” (the measurement should allow for framing) and 4” in depth.

Paintings (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), computer generated art, photography, drawings, collages and prints (lithographs, silk screens, monotypes, woodcuts and intaglio methods) are acceptable.

The winner of the overall competition will receive roundtrip airline tickets to travel to the exhibit opening in Washington, D.C. in June.

In addition to the overall winner of the competition, awards will be given to those who place first, second and third in the following three categories: photography, computer generated art, and artwork of all other mediums.

All artwork will be exhibited to the public at an awards reception on Friday, May 4, 2018, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Metro Galleries located at 1604 19th Street in Bakersfield.

For further information, please contact Congressman McCarthy’s Bakersfield office at (661) 327-3611 or any high school art department in the 23rd Congressional District.